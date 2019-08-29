Navy to take over IMD's Cyclone Detection Radar building in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Navy will take over the Cyclone Detection Radar building, owned by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), located on the Kochi Naval Base premises. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday by Southern Naval Command (SNC) Chief of Staff Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni and IMD Additional Director General of Meteorology (Instruments) D Pradhan for handing over of the building, which will be used by the Navy for meteorological purposes.