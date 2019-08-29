Navy to take over IMD's Cyclone Detection Radar building in Kochi
The Navy will take over the Cyclone Detection Radar building, owned by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), located on the Kochi Naval Base premises.
KOCHI: The Navy will take over the Cyclone Detection Radar building, owned by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), located on the Kochi Naval Base premises. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday by Southern Naval Command (SNC) Chief of Staff Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni and IMD Additional Director General of Meteorology (Instruments) D Pradhan for handing over of the building, which will be used by the Navy for meteorological purposes.