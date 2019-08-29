Home Cities Kochi

Repair of Kochi's Kundannoor flyover side roads to be completed in a week

Marymatha Constructions, the contracting firm, alleges the repeated digging up of the stretch for city gas pipeline project as the main reason for the poor condition of the road.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB officials struggling to shift an electricity post through waterlogged Kundannoor Junction

KSEB officials struggling to shift an electricity post through waterlogged Kundannoor Junction | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the number of accidents increasing on the Vyttila-Kundannoor stretch where flyover construction is going on, PWD officials and contractors promise to complete the repair work of side roads within a week. “We have decided to complete repair work within a week. However, the renovation of sub-arterial roads does not come under our purview and haven’t received any directions for the same as well,” said a PWD official. 

Marymatha Constructions, the contracting firm, alleges the repeated digging up of the stretch for city gas pipeline project as the main reason for the poor condition of the road. “We have earlier approached the PWD minister to stop the continuous digging up of the road. It had stopped for a few days but started again. Later, we filed a complaint at the Maradu police station which was later withdrawn after the holding up of the project. But they are recklessly repeating the work,” said an official of Marymatha Constructions.

The firm also points to the lack of preparatory work for the current situation. “We commenced the work of building the six-lane flyover in the middle by opening the service roads on both sides for traffic. But the existing old service roads weren’t equipped to handle heavy traffic. If we were given enough land, then, we could have widened the service road before we started the construction work. Now, we are helpless to divert the traffic even for a minor repair work,” he said.

The contractor highlighted the need for the junction development before the commencement of the flyover construction. “Instead of temporarily filling the potholes, the junction development should have been done in the first place. But the department put that work under the next phase of development. The development would have addressed the major issues,” he said. 

At the same time, the contractor has promised to complete the repair work soon. “Apart from filling the potholes, we have been asked to dig new drains as well. Although we won’t start the drainage work in the current rainy season, we will fill the potholes soon,” said the official.

Accidents on the rise

Police admit that there has been a rise in the number of accidents following the commencement of flyover construction. They point towards the huge potholes and waterlogging on the stretch as the major reason behind the mishaps.  “Accidents are happening on a regular basis on the stretch. The number of reported cases is a bit fluctuating. Luckily, most of the accidents don’t cause injuries and end up with mere scratches on the vehicles,” said Rejin M Thomas, SI, Maradu police station.

Vyttila flyover: Road repair this week

On the other hand, Vytila flyover contracting firm is planning to complete the repair of the side roads by the end of this week. “We have been asked to repair the side roads with immediate effect. As it is an inundated stretch, we can only do temporary repair now,” said an official of Sreedhanya Constructions which is contracting company.

Kundannoor flyover

  • Foundation stone laid: May 2018   
  • Commencement of work: June 2018
  • Estimated cost: Rs 74.45 crore
  • Total length: 445 metres 
  • Height of central span: 6.5 metres
  • Total number of spans: 15 
  • Largest span: 30 metres 
  • Contractor: Marymatha Constructions
Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kundannoor flyover Kundannoor flyover repair Kundannoor flyover accidents Kundannoor flyover side roads Marymatha Constructions
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp