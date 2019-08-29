Repair of Kochi's Kundannoor flyover side roads to be completed in a week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of accidents increasing on the Vyttila-Kundannoor stretch where flyover construction is going on, PWD officials and contractors promise to complete the repair work of side roads within a week. “We have decided to complete repair work within a week. However, the renovation of sub-arterial roads does not come under our purview and haven’t received any directions for the same as well,” said a PWD official.

Marymatha Constructions, the contracting firm, alleges the repeated digging up of the stretch for city gas pipeline project as the main reason for the poor condition of the road. “We have earlier approached the PWD minister to stop the continuous digging up of the road. It had stopped for a few days but started again. Later, we filed a complaint at the Maradu police station which was later withdrawn after the holding up of the project. But they are recklessly repeating the work,” said an official of Marymatha Constructions.

The firm also points to the lack of preparatory work for the current situation. “We commenced the work of building the six-lane flyover in the middle by opening the service roads on both sides for traffic. But the existing old service roads weren’t equipped to handle heavy traffic. If we were given enough land, then, we could have widened the service road before we started the construction work. Now, we are helpless to divert the traffic even for a minor repair work,” he said.

The contractor highlighted the need for the junction development before the commencement of the flyover construction. “Instead of temporarily filling the potholes, the junction development should have been done in the first place. But the department put that work under the next phase of development. The development would have addressed the major issues,” he said.

At the same time, the contractor has promised to complete the repair work soon. “Apart from filling the potholes, we have been asked to dig new drains as well. Although we won’t start the drainage work in the current rainy season, we will fill the potholes soon,” said the official.

Accidents on the rise

Police admit that there has been a rise in the number of accidents following the commencement of flyover construction. They point towards the huge potholes and waterlogging on the stretch as the major reason behind the mishaps. “Accidents are happening on a regular basis on the stretch. The number of reported cases is a bit fluctuating. Luckily, most of the accidents don’t cause injuries and end up with mere scratches on the vehicles,” said Rejin M Thomas, SI, Maradu police station.

On the other hand, Vytila flyover contracting firm is planning to complete the repair of the side roads by the end of this week. “We have been asked to repair the side roads with immediate effect. As it is an inundated stretch, we can only do temporary repair now,” said an official of Sreedhanya Constructions which is contracting company.

Kundannoor flyover