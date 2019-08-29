Home Cities Kochi

Roshni scheme paves a brighter path for migrant students in Kochi

The Roshni scheme aimed at migrant children has helped bring down the drop out rates.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Children of migrant labourers at Union LP School at Kaloor

Children of migrant labourers at Union LP School at Kaloor | Arun Angela

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: A grade 3 classroom in Union LPS, Thrikanarvattom, Kaloor,  solely comprises 12 migrant students. This might seem rather unnatural, but to the school, it is no surprise. Popularly known as the ‘Hindi’ school, Union LPS has always grabbed headlines for the higher proportion of migrants over Malayali students. The primary challenge, however, has always been retaining them in classes. 

However, the 2019-20 academic year has seen a spurt: dropout rates have reduced to a large extent across the years. As per a comparative study, while 124 students dropped out of government and government-aided schools in Ernakulam in 2017-18, only 65 dropped out in 2018-19.

The rate reduced by 25 students in 2019-20. If anything, it makes Sumayya Beevi, headmistress of Union LPS, glad. “Today, we have a total of 73 students, of whom 60 are migrant students. The number has increased by around 20 students this year,” she said. The reason? “There is a huge inflow of migrant labourers to the state, nevertheless, the

Roshni project has played a tremendous role in keeping them in school,” she adds. Roshni, which was launched in 2017 by the district administration under the then-District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla as an initiative to bridge language barriers and provide nutritious food via a breakfast scheme, was launched in four schools. Today, the outreach stands at 38 schools with 40 volunteers. 

“Most migrant students are in Class I and II. Parents are interested in sending their children when they realise that their ward would not face many difficulties in academics. The addition of breakfast plays a huge role,” said Sumayya. 

This year has also seen the increase of migrant students in the district by 44 per cent from 1,753 to 3,985 as per Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), the government’s education portal. “The increase in number can also be attributed to employment opportunities here. More than anything, the quality of education under Roshni has increased to a large extent. There is complete enrolment, dropout rates are low and the linguistic barrier with the help of volunteers are being overcome,” said Sajoy George, district programme officer, SSK. 

Upon a survey conducted last May, SSK has enrolled 185 migrant students in schools across the district. “SSK volunteers, ASHA  workers and cluster coordinators went to migrant settlements to find children who should be at school, as per their right,” he said. 

The academic coordinator of Roshni, Jayashree K, wants to shoot for the moon. “We currently have only two volunteers who are migrants themselves. The plan is to inculcate more migrant students and reach higher levels, across the state, perhaps. However, more funds are required through CSR or other methods,” she said. 

But, are Hindi and English solely enough for these students, who hail from different states? “We need more teachers who speak their language. They need to know their mother tongue along with Malayalam. Also, the practice of additional volunteers has been there since 2008, as part of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Roshni has brought it to light. However, the impact of the scheme is best gauged after a few more years,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samagra Shiksha Kerala Roshni scheme Kerala Kochi Union LPS Kochi migrant children school
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp