Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro stretch till Thykoodam to be opened on Tuesday

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate service from Kadavanthra station, services on the stretch will begin only on Wednesday after safety inspection.

Published: 30th August 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail

Kochi Metro Rail

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The much-awaited extension of Kochi Metro from Maharaja’s College station to Thykoodam will be inaugurated on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the service from Kadavanthra Indoor Stadium station and Central Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will preside over the function. However, passenger  services on the stretch will begin only on Wednesday after the safety inspection.

The Metro Safety Commissioner is slated to begin the inspection of the stretch from Friday. From Maharaja’s College, five new stations – Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam – are to be inspected by the Commissioner. Metro Safety Officer K A Manoharan is to be part of the inspection. According to Kochi Metro officials, the services can begin only after the safety certificate is issued by the Metro Safety Commissioner. 

Meanwhile, Metro authorities said that the construction work on the Petta-Tripunithura SN Junction stretch will begin on Tuesday with piling works. The consortium, including Mumbai-based KEC International company and China Civil Engineering Construction, is entrusted with the works. 

Water Metro
The inauguration of the construction work of the first Water Metro Terminal will be held on the same day. Meanwhile, as part of inaugurating Kochi Metro stretch from Maharaja’s College to Thykoodam, parking facility for all Metro commuters will be free at all stations till September 25. 

At present, 18 trains are plying on the Aluva-Maharaja’s College route. Once the service is extended up to Thykoodam, all 25 trains will be used, thereby increasing the number of daily services. Kochi Metro was commissioned on June 17, 2017, on the Aluva-Palarivattom stretch, connecting 11 stations. In October that year, the service was extended to Maharaja’s College, taking the total number of stations to 16. 

As per the data provided by KMRL recently, nearly 2.5 crore passengers have used Kochi Metro so far. The average daily ridership of Kochi Metro now stands between 40,000 and 45,000. During holidays, ridership is estimated to be between 55,000 and 60,000. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Kochi Metro Safety Commissioner Kochi Metro extension Kochi Metro Thykoodam extension Hardeep Singh Puri Kadavanthra Indoor Stadium station
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp