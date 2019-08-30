Protection wall of MC Road stretch near Kochi collapses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Roads have become the bane of life for people in the district. If it is potholes which break the back of the motorists in many places, in some others it is unscientific construction that has left several persons injured or dead.

One such road that has been constantly grabbing headlines is the MC Road, especially the stretch near East Marady at Muvattupuzha. A portion of the MC Road embankment near East Marady collapsed on Monday leaving the road unstable. “However, the authorities have not taken any remedial steps. The road was built under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP),” said Sameer Siddiqui, NSS programme officer, GVHSS, East Marady.

“Already the road was constructed in an unscientific manner and we had taken up the issue with the minister concerned. He had intervened and a signage warning motorists was installed at the vulnerable spot. But now, things are back to square one”, he said.