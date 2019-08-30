Home Cities Kochi

Steps lined up to get rid of   congestion at Kundannoor Jn

A high-level meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas on Thursday has taken a host of decisions to improve the condition of Kundannoor junction which has become a death trap for commuters. 

Published: 30th August 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A high-level meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas on Thursday has taken a host of decisions to improve the condition of Kundannoor junction which has become a death trap for commuters. 
The Collector convened the meeting after visiting the junction on Wednesday. Officials of PWD NH wing, Police, Kerala Road Fund Board, Roads and Bridges Corporation and Kerala Water Authority attended the meeting. 

Major decisions
As a first step, the service road from Kundannoor junction to Crowne Plaza hotel will be widened as much as possible. A pedestrian crossing will be provided at the junction. Reflectors will be placed to help the night drivers. The large potholes will be filled using a wet mix. Apart from this, the name of the contractor and a hotline number will be displayed at the stretch for public complaints. 

“The contractor who received the work order is responsible for ensuring a pothole-free road. The officials concerned should ensure it,” the Collector said.  Meanwhile, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to pave the tiles on the service roads to provide smooth driving conditions for the commuters. The minister has given two weeks to lay the tiles along the stretch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp