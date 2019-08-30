Steps lined up to get rid of   congestion at Kundannoor Jn

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A high-level meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas on Thursday has taken a host of decisions to improve the condition of Kundannoor junction which has become a death trap for commuters.

The Collector convened the meeting after visiting the junction on Wednesday. Officials of PWD NH wing, Police, Kerala Road Fund Board, Roads and Bridges Corporation and Kerala Water Authority attended the meeting.

Major decisions

As a first step, the service road from Kundannoor junction to Crowne Plaza hotel will be widened as much as possible. A pedestrian crossing will be provided at the junction. Reflectors will be placed to help the night drivers. The large potholes will be filled using a wet mix. Apart from this, the name of the contractor and a hotline number will be displayed at the stretch for public complaints.

“The contractor who received the work order is responsible for ensuring a pothole-free road. The officials concerned should ensure it,” the Collector said. Meanwhile, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to pave the tiles on the service roads to provide smooth driving conditions for the commuters. The minister has given two weeks to lay the tiles along the stretch.