Assembly committee visits institute

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the visit of the Legislative Assembly Committee on Estimates panel led by S Sharma, MLA, to Cochin Cancer Research Institute (CCRI), which is under construction, on Friday, the committee has laid down several measures to ensure time-bound completion of work as per the contractual agreement. Sharma said that the Assembly committee would recommend to the Government to appoint a project officer who reports to the District Collector, the special officer of the project.

He also added that a sub-committee should be formed to hold a discussion every week to assess the work. The representative of Inkel Ltd, the Special Purpose Vehicle that is handling the construction, told the Assembly panel that only 15 per cent work has been done so far. MLAs KC Joseph and PK Abdu Rabb were part of the three-member panel that visited the site and held discussions with Inkel and an NGO Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, which had complained about the slow progress of the work.

Writer MK Sanu handed over the memorandum of the movement to the Assembly panel. Cancer Centre director Dr Moni K Abraham and superintendent Dr PG Balagopal participated in the discussions. Former MP Charles Diaz, Ibrahim Kunju, MLA, CG Rajagopal, representative of BJP, trade union activist TB Mini, KU Bava and Dr NK Sanil Kumar were also present as part of the Krishna Iyer Movement.