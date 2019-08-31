Home Cities Kochi

Cancer Research Centre to expand its facilities soon

The much-awaited Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will become a reality by December 2020.

Published: 31st August 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-awaited Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) will become a reality by December 2020. In-patient facility was started in the present campus from August 26 with six beds and 55 employees. However, all the staffs have not joined the facility, Dr Mony Kuriakose, CCRC director, said on Friday. As of now, only minor surgeries will be conducted at the centre.

Dr P G Balagopal, CCRC medical superintendent, said the facilities for conducting major operations are to be arranged by this year end. By the end of this year, CCRC is planning to expand the facility, offering 24-hour service. The new centre will be inaugurated with 200 beds.

The maximum capacity of the modern cancer centre is 380, which will be expanded in two stages - 300 and 380 beds by 2021 and 2022, respectively. The total budget for the KIIFV (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board)-funded building is Rs 397.73 crore.

Innovative Initiatives

In an attempt to provide treatment outside the cancer centre, CCRC in collaboration with Karunyavarsham, an NGO, will provide in-home consultation. The cancer centre is also planning to tie-up with community hospitals for the same. District cancer control programme is to be launched to create awareness about cancer, as it is important to detect cancer at an early stage. This is to be done at block and panchayat levels. Suspected patients are to be diagnosed at Taluk Hospitals.

Community Cancer Clinics are to be set up in 11 taluk hospitals, including Mattanchery Women and Children’s Hospital, in the city. CCRC will provide technical support to these clinics, which are to be launched under the responsibility of panchayat president and District Collector. Kerala Cancer Technology Incubator will be launched by CCRC in partnership with Kerala Startup Mission at KINFRA hi-tech park. To deliver the services to people, this is to be launched in a start-up model, Mony said.

