Home Cities Kochi

Friends join hands to publish work of bedridden writer

 Friends of writer and journalist Thomas Joseph, who has been bedridden following brain haemorrhage last year, have come forward to help him by publishing his latest work.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Friends of writer and journalist Thomas Joseph, who has been bedridden following brain haemorrhage last year, have come forward to help him by publishing his latest work. The novel, ‘Ammayude Udaram’, will be released at a function to be attended by eminent personalities from the literary field at Ente Bhumi Art Centre here on Sunday. Joseph has worked in various newspaper publications and written many books during his career. He was awarded the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2013. 

Joseph suffered stroke on September 15, 2018, and he underwent two surgeries in the last one year. Around Rs 30 lakh is required for his further treatment. “The family members are struggling to meet his medical expenses. Various events were organised in recent months to raise funds for his treatment. A play was also staged in Kochi for the purpose.

Recently, we came to know that Joseph had completed a novel before being hospitalised. Vayanapura Publications has agreed to publish it,” said C K Hassan Koya, a former journalist and a close friend of Joseph. Vayanapura, which has decided to meet all the publishing expenditure, will dedicate the entire profit from the sale of the books to meet Joseph’s medical expenses. 

There are 28 chapters in the book and each one contains illustrations by cartoonist Bony Thomas. The illustrations will be exhibited at the book release venue and the fund raised from the sale of the paintings will be given to Joseph.

A resident of Eloor, Joseph has been active in the literary field since the 1970s. Anthologies of short stories, ‘Adbhutha Samasya’ and ‘Chitrashalabhangalude Kappal’, are his acclaimed works. He won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his short story collection ‘Marichavar Cinema Kaanukayanu’. 
Writers like N S Madhavan, Benyamin, Rafeeq Ahmed, K R Meera and M Mukundan had come forward for the fundraising campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thomas Joseph
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp