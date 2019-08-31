Home Cities Kochi

Goshree second bridge to be opened for light motor vehicles

This is following an inspection carried out by NHAI showing that the structure was intact

The settlement that was detected on the Goshree bridge which connects the islands to the mainland | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Light  Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to access the second Goshree bridge, which was closed on Thursday following a jerk, as the inspection carried out by NHAI found that the structure was intact. According to an NHAI official, settlement (of subsoil) phenomenon has taken place on the western side of the approach road.

“There are no cracks on the bridge. Since the bridge was constructed after filling the land, there is a possibility of settlement. To avoid further sinking, the movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted,” said an NHAI official. However, the official said the road is to be opened for traffic after the study report. “Last month itself, we had spotted the settlement and a team was constituted to study it. The settlement has to be strengthened by levelling the surface. But we are waiting for a report from the expert.

Based on this, LMVs will be allowed to ply,” said the official. Meanwhile, officials of Cochin Port Trust said strengthening work will be initiated after completing the repair work of Vallarpadom flyover which was closed on June 27 following the same issue. “The strengthening work of Vallarpadom flyover is going on in full swing. Only after that, the repair work of the second bridge will be initiated.

As per the report of our engineers, the bridge is safe for LMVs,” said the port official. The bridge was constructed by GIDA nearly 15 years ago and was handed over to Cochin Port and later the Port handed it over to NHAI. Meanwhile, travelling to Vypeen has become a nightmare for commuters with the NHAI imposing traffic restriction on the second bridge.

