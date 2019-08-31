Home Cities Kochi

Khyrunnisa’s new book offers a rib-tickling ride

Well, accidents happen. And what happens when it occurs to a writer who can spin her tale well.

Published: 31st August 2019

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Well, accidents happen. And what happens when it occurs to a writer who can spin her tale well. The result is a roller coaster ride which cackles you to the very being. Imagine all the misadventures you can have while in the city, visiting friends, doing chores or performing the very act of buying eggs. It is one paperback packed with adventure where even the mundane acts get a spicy, humorous twist, intriguing enough for you to keep sifting through the pages. 

A light read which can be finished within hours, the book ‘Tongue in Cheek’ by Khyrunnisa A is all about tickling your funny bones, offering a hilarious ride through her adventures even as she tries to just live an uneventful life. 

Khyrunnisa A

But even the most routine of acts such as attending a wedding turns into extremely amusing incidents. Join writer Khyrunnisa as she takes you through an eventful journey, as she gives a humorous take to each instance, while some leaves you pondering at many of the ways in the society.

The action-packed book takes you through the many realms of the author’s life while also taking potshots at some of the societal extravaganzas and excesses. Tongue in Cheek is the latest book by the author. The author’s note itself can instantly lit you up, with her accepting that the work is a non-fiction and any resemblance to places, names and incidents being deliberate.

Peppered with relatable instances and keeping the drama to a believable limit, Khyrunnisa has crafted an entertaining piece with some side-splitting stories. And this is exactly where the writer bowls one over, with the humour with which she has given a twist to even the everyday experiences one might have. 

After reading the book, you will not look at the mundane and non-living articles such as the rubber band, fridge, microwave oven the same way, let alone eating kulchas or going to a dentist. Look around, and you will find an adventure just waiting to begin as you indulge in random acts. The book will be released by Shashi Tharoor MP on Sunday at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan at 5.30 pm.

