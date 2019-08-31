Home Cities Kochi

Magistrate courts must dispose of bail pleas in a week, says HC

The court issued the guidelines while allowing a petition filed by Santhosh Kumar, an accused in a case registered under the Abkari Act, against a magistrate court’s order rejecting his bail plea.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking note of the delay in delivering orders on bail applications in criminal courts, the Kerala High Court has ordered that magistrate courts must dispose of bail pleas within in one week from the date of filing of such pleas. Justice B Sudheendra Kumar also directed that orders on bail applications should be delivered on the date of hearing of pleas or the next date. Besides, the copy of the order on the bail applications should be handed over on the date of pronouncing the order itself.

The court issued the guidelines while allowing a petition filed by Santhosh Kumar, an accused in a case registered under the Abkari Act, against a magistrate court’s order rejecting his bail plea. Petitioner’s counsel KR Sunil submitted that though the petitioner applied for bail before the magistrate court on July 31, the order on the bail application was passed only on August 22. Following the submission, the High Court sought a report from the magistrate.

The court flayed the Chengannur Judicial First Class Magistrate-I who took more than two weeks to dispose of the bail application. The court said the reasons for the delay stated by the magistrate were not reasonable and the delay in disposing of the bail application, in this case, could not be justified. The magistrate should have delivered the order on the date of hearing itself on the next date. The court opined that the magistrate needs proper training to improve her competence as a judicial officer.

The court observed the Supreme Court had held that the subordinate criminal courts must dispose of bail applications within one week. The criminal courts had to deliver judgment within four days after the conclusion of the trial as per a High Court circular.

The Chengannur magistrate court had disregarded the apex court observations. The magistrate had taken 14 days to deliver the order after hearing the bail application. Therefore, the delay in disposing of the bail application could not be justified at all, the court observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp