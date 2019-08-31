Home Cities Kochi

Maiden Rajya Puraskar given to 94 scouts and guides

The maiden Hindustan Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar Awards were presented at a gala function held at the Greets Public School here on Friday.

Justice P Sathasivam, Governor and chief patron Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Kerala sharing a light moment with Dr Deepa Chandran, principal, Greets Public School in Kochi | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The maiden Hindustan Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar Awards were presented at a gala function held at the Greets Public School here on Friday. And 94 scouts and guides from 22 schools in the state were bestowed with the Rajya Puraskar by Governor P Sathasivam. Besides, 22 principals, 11 scoutmasters and 15 guide captains were honoured. M Jouhar, Hindustan Scouts and Guides (HSG) state secretary, said the programme was launched in the state just a year back.

“HSG, which has been recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has launched its operations exclusively for CBSE and ICSE schools in the state,” he said.

“Around 59 scouts and 35 guides from the state became eligible for the Rajya Puraskar. These scouts and guides will be engaged in social activities for the next year. Once they complete the tasks provided to them, the students will become eligible for the President’s medal,” he said. Addressing the gathering Governor P Sathasivam said activities like scouts and guides instil discipline in students.

“The Hindustan Scouts and Guides’ Association needs to be commended for starting the programme in the schools following CBSE, ICSE and IGCSE syllabus,” he said. According to him, the scouts and guides programme is non-political and non-community. “It is unbiased and has no affiliation with any group or organisation,” he said. “HSG aims to start operations in around 2,000 schools in the state,” added the Governor, who is the patron of HSG.

