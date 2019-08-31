Seven-member team inspects new Kochi Metro line

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of its commissioning on Tuesday, a seven-member team led by Metro Rail Safety commissioner K A Manoharan inspected the new line of Kochi Metro on Friday. The team inspected the Metro viaduct and the stations along the Maharaja’s College - Thykoodam stretch. The inspection will continue on Saturday. The commissioner will give clearance for starting commercial service along the route based on the findings.

The team is inspecting civil structures, track, electrical, signalling and passenger facilities. Italy-based Bureau Veritas, an independent third-party safety assessor, has already completed a detailed examination of the new line and issued the ‘ISA’ certificate. After receiving go-ahead from the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner, Kochi Metro Rail is planning to introduce the commercial service next week.

Five more stations are to be added to the Metro corridor, including Ernakulam South and Vyttila mobility hub. Initially, Metro trains will run at a maximum speed of 20 kmph on the new stretch for more than a month. Officials said the speed will be gradually increased up to 80 kmph at a later stage.