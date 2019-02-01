Home Cities Kochi

A bright student who moonlights as a gamer

 When he first accepted a friend’s invitation to play Counter-Strike, Anirudh Jaishankar never knew what a big part of his life gaming would become.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By  Jennifer Joan R
Express News Service

KOCHI: When he first accepted a friend’s invitation to play Counter-Strike, Anirudh Jaishankar never knew what a big part of his life gaming would become. In video games, he has discovered a world where he can be anyone, where no one judges him. “You also meet people there. Most of those gamers are helpful. I love interacting with people in the gaming world rather than interacting with them in real life,” says the final year Computer Science Engineering student of RMK Engineering College. 

Anirudh is a bright student and he doesn’t compromise on studies for his love for gaming. “I prefer playing at night, mostly after everyone goes to sleep...it is so peaceful then and I find that environment perfect for playing,” he says. 

Though he plays first-person shooter games like CS:GO and Call of Duty, Anirudh’s interest primarily lies in horror games. He loves Outlast 1 and 2, The Amnesia series and Resident Evil 7. “The absolute attention to detail and the aesthetics are what give these games their immersive experience.

Dead Space is one of those games where though you’re armed, you get a spine-chilling experience”He mostly plays with Arka Das Gupth, the friend who introduced him to CS:GO. “When I started out I didn’t know much. But, he taught me and eventually we started to play every day,” he says.

Anirudh has also designed three games — from concept to art to actual programming on a platform offered by Unity Game Engine — he did it all. “These games, though complete, aren’t ‘alive’ yet. They need the element that sets great games apart from average games. This element could be a component of anything, from gameplay and graphics to story and screenplay — minute details that gamers notice. I’m waiting for inspiration, and I’m sure it will hit me soon,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp