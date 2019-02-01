Home Cities Kochi

A century-old library gets a revamp

 The historical Government Higher Secondary School at Elamkunnapuzha can now boast of a catalogued and digitised library.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Lini A F, the teacher who spearheaded the renovation, in the library

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: The historical Government Higher Secondary School at Elamkunnapuzha can now boast of a catalogued and digitised library. The renovated library, which is originally 104 years, was inaugurated on Friday.The funds towards the renovation process were sponsored by  Dr M P Raveendranath, an alumnus of the school. "When I joined Class I in 1946, my father told me education is the doorway to success. After graduating class X in 1956, I joined the Maharaja's College in Kochi.

Because I hailed from a small village and many of my classmates were from the city, I was insecure and nervous initially. After a short while, I realised I am as good as anybody. I felt the same way during my student days at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, London and Canada. Looking back, the school I studied till Class X built the foundation for making the man I am right now," says the 77-year-old retired cardiologist, based in the US. 

Dr M P Raveendranath

With the monetary help, the renovation of the school was spearheaded by Malayalam teacher Lini A F. "The laborious process began in the 2016-17 academic year when I was given the responsibility of the 104-year-old library. Even though a library existed in the school, it was not functional and many books were damaged," says the teacher. 

Supported by the students and staff at the school, Lini initiated the first process of renovation. "During this time, we found books that were as old as the school. Some were destroyed, but we managed to successfully recover a few," she says. What followed was not an easy task. The long hours surrounded by old books caused some of the team to contract wheezing and related medical conditions. The interior of the library was designed by Joseph Phoenix. 

Three academic years since the renovation began, the library now has over 10,000 books neatly stacked in wooden cupboards. "They have been catalogued manually and digitally," says Lini. To encourage reading habit among students, the school organised a 'Book Reading programme', in which they are encouraged to read 10 books and write reviews on them.The school, popularly known as Kacheri School, was established in 1915 by the king of the erstwhile Kochi.The corridors of the school have seen instances of untouchability, class segregation and the abolition of such acts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp