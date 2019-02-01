An NGO to prevent increasing water crisis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An NGO - Vellam Clean and Affordable Water Solutions - was created by Charles Aurelien and his wife, with the aim to prevent the arising water crisis. “The NGO aims to impact the lives of the people and communities within our reach by attending to the needs of the financially weak, for clean and drinkable water,” said Charles.

Globally, 844 million people lack access to clean water. India itself holds 17.5 per cent of the world’s population yet has only 4 per cent of the world’s freshwater resources, which are declining in terms of both supply and quality.

People are struggling to access the quantity and quality of water they need for drinking, cooking, bathing, handwashing, and growing their food. When people gain access to clean water, they are better able to practise good hygiene and sanitation.

“Access to clean water has become very difficult. Once we get clean water, children will be able to enjoy good health and they will be able to attend school,” said Charles. Charles also pointed out they will be providing proper sanitisation to people in need and educate them by all available means on the advantages and application of WASH (Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene). For more details, visit www.vellam.org.