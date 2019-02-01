Home Cities Kochi

An NGO to prevent increasing water crisis

An NGO - Vellam Clean and Affordable Water Solutions - was created by Charles Aurelien and his wife, with the aim to prevent the arising water crisis.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An NGO - Vellam Clean and Affordable Water Solutions - was created by Charles Aurelien and his wife, with the aim to prevent the arising water crisis. “The NGO aims to impact the lives of the people and communities within our reach by attending to the needs of the financially weak, for clean and drinkable water,” said Charles.

Globally, 844 million people lack access to clean water. India itself holds 17.5 per cent of the world’s population yet has only 4 per cent of the world’s freshwater resources, which are declining in terms of both supply and quality. 

People are struggling to access the quantity and quality of water they need for drinking, cooking, bathing, handwashing, and growing their food. When people gain access to clean water, they are better able to practise good hygiene and sanitation.

“Access to clean water has become very difficult. Once we get clean water, children will be able to enjoy good health and they will be able to attend school,” said Charles. Charles also pointed out they will be providing proper sanitisation to people in need and educate them by all available means on the advantages and application of WASH (Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene). For more details, visit www.vellam.org.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp