Doing good is good business

Dileep Narayanan, founder and managing director of Organic BPS, says this is helping companies to dramatically increase profits, besides giving a positive societal impact.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:21 AM

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Can doing good be good business? 
There used to be a time when companies’ only objective was a maximise profits: the company managements have been of the opinion that they are accountable only to their shareholders. Thanks to the pressure from activists and governments, corporations are now conscious of their commitment to their other stakeholders viz., employees, customers and the community they serve. In India, companies are required to spend 2 per cent of their profits on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

But what if the core business itself has to have the higher purpose of doing good? Organic BPS, a Kochi-based brand consultancy, is helping companies to find the higher purpose of their businesses, creating a more engaged workforce, more loyal customers and more committed stakeholders.

Dileep Narayanan, founder and managing director of Organic BPS, says this is helping companies to dramatically increase profits, besides giving a positive societal impact. “For almost all businesses, there is a higher purpose DNA within them. We help them identify it and strive to implement it for a larger goal. The focus is not on sales or profits, which will anyway follow once the focus is on the bigger purpose,” he explains.

Dileep says his research has found companies with purpose outperform their closest competitors by close to 400 per cent. Also, 91 per cent of young adults would switch to a brand with a purpose. Further, six out of 10 young adults chose their present job due to a sense of purpose. Dileep’s Organic BPS has clients such as Asset Homes, Kitchen Treasurers and Sobha, among others. At Asset Homes, he points out the catch-line was changed from ‘Celebrating Relationship’ to ‘Responsibly Yours’. 

Sunil Kumar, managing director of Asset Homes, vouches for the dramatic change in company’s fortunes after Organic BPS helped the real estate company discover the higher purpose of the company. “The single-minded purpose-driven approach by Organic BPS has delivered amazing results for us on several fronts,” says Sunil. It’s reckoned the Asset Homes’ brand value surged from Rs 98 crore to Rs 740 crore, and it has reported a growth of 270 per cent in the last five years.

It’s not that Organic BPS is implementing some secret formula among companies. There are companies such as CGH Earth, ESAF Microfinance and Synthite group, which are also trying to do good, and reaping the good returns. While CGH Earth has built a brand name in the hospitality sector through ‘responsible tourism’, Thrissur-based ESAF has become a success story as it’s driven by the bigger purpose of poverty alleviation and employment generation. 

The success of Aravind Eye Hospital or the Amul also owes to their higher purpose, which is to serve the community and solve their problems. So, what’s the best way to attain success? Find your company’s higher goal; strive to achieve it. Forget money, it will come anyway.

