Krithi book fair to support flood-hit libraries

A project to support the flood-hit libraries as part of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival has been launched.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:21 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A project to support the flood-hit libraries as part of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival has been launched. Krithi organisers said the project will both collect used books in good condition from the public and give away Krithi book coupons to be bought and donated by institutions and individuals. For this, the State Library Council has already prepared a list of flood-hit libraries with the help of district councils. 

Krithi will publish a list of books on demand based on the requirement of these libraries to facilitate both individuals and institutions to donate books. However, S Ramesan, general convenor, Krithi, said books which would not be there in the list can also be donated for the project.

To collect these books, collection boxes will be put up at various co-operative institutions across the 70 taluks in the state. List of the affected libraries, co-operative institutions where people can drop their books and the list of books on demand will be published at Krithi Book Fair's site www.krithibookfest.com and social media pages. Ramesan  said those who visit Krithi from Feb 8 to 17 can also buy books and donate them to those affected libraries.

Alternatively, SPCS has opened a separate bank account at the Kerala State Co-operative Bank for the project under the name 'The Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society Ltd No.2458' with the account number as 009120143003008 and IFSC code IBKL046KS01. Using the amount collected, Krithi will buy book coupons and distribute them among the flood-hit libraries based on their grade and damages happened.

Comments

