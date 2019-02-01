Of renaissance and budget’s cover image

Home Cities Kochi

At a time when Kerala society has been discussing renaissance, the state budget too reflected it in its own way.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when Kerala society has been discussing renaissance, the state budget too reflected it in its own way. The saga of Panchami, that talks about a glorious era of social reformation in Kerala’s renaissance history, has made it to the cover of Budget 2019-20.

The cover painting by P S Jalaja;
cover design by Godfrey Das

The glorious story of how social reformer Ayyankali took the lead in admitting Dalit girl Panchami to a school, adorns the cover of Budget 2019-20. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who chooses paintings on his budget cover based on different themes, went by Ayyankali and Panchami this time. The story of the duo has come alive in the form of a painting by artist P S Jalaja in the cover designed by Godfrey Das. In his three previous editions too Isaac had incorporated some exceptional works by well-known artists as cover paintings.

Highlighting the reason behind choosing the painting, Isaac wrote on his Facebook page “The painting by P S Jalaja was chosen as it constitutes a budget underlying theme. First is the disastrous floods that the state witnessed, but was able to overcome it and the other is the violence that erupted due to the fight for equal rights for women. This is why we decided to choose the paintings especially of women artists.”  This is the fourth painting in the series titled ‘101 inspiring speeches for Indians you can’t afford to miss it’ by Jalaja. She said, “I started to do this series the previous year and it is an ongoing series. All the other paintings in the series, including the cover image of the budget, talk about renaissance, women empowerment, farmers and Dalits. I believe everyone has the right to express themselves.”

