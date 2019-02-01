Home Cities Kochi

Students clear a path towards achieving waste-free status

 Time and again, it has been proven that whenever the youngsters put their mind to it, they achieve impossible things. Time and again, it has been proven that whenever the youngsters put their mind to it, they achieve impossible things.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Toc H Public School carrying out a cleaning drive at Chambakkara Market

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Time and again, it has been proven that whenever the youngsters put their mind to it, they achieve impossible things. With an aim to transform an entire area into waste and pollution-free place, the students of Toc H Public School at Vyttila undertook a week-long cleaning competition called ‘Bin It to Win It’.

According to Meera Thomas, vice principal of Toc H Public School, the vision was an obstinate one and the mission as much passionate. “The aim was to provide the nearby residents with pollution and filth-free atmosphere that would improve their health and general well-being,” she said.

Students of Toc H Public School painting on the
walls at Chambakkara Market

As a part of the campaign competition, the students, teachers, Toc H Environment club and Toc H Yi club carried out a sanitation, cleaning and hygiene drive at Chambakkara Market and its vicinity, she said. “The students took part in the drive enthusiastically and cleaned the entire Chambakkara Market. After cleaning the market, the students decorated the place with motifs, painted the walls and also planted saplings,” she added. 

The students and residents then named the area ‘Asha Theeram’. “It was thought that the name will play an important role in spreading an important message to the society. We wanted people to know that if each one of us decides to keep their surroundings clean, the area will be transformed into a paradise,” said the vice principal, who spearheaded the mission.

Besides carrying out the cleaning drive, the campaign also saw students making the general public aware of the importance of sanitation and hygiene. “They gave valuable inputs and tips to the general public,” she said. The local residents were very appreciative of the drive undertaken by the students, she added. “They assured us that they will maintain the cleanliness of the area and arrange get-togetherness in the cleaned area,” said the vice principal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp