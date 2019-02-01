Students clear a path towards achieving waste-free status

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Time and again, it has been proven that whenever the youngsters put their mind to it, they achieve impossible things. With an aim to transform an entire area into waste and pollution-free place, the students of Toc H Public School at Vyttila undertook a week-long cleaning competition called ‘Bin It to Win It’.

According to Meera Thomas, vice principal of Toc H Public School, the vision was an obstinate one and the mission as much passionate. “The aim was to provide the nearby residents with pollution and filth-free atmosphere that would improve their health and general well-being,” she said.

Students of Toc H Public School painting on the

walls at Chambakkara Market

As a part of the campaign competition, the students, teachers, Toc H Environment club and Toc H Yi club carried out a sanitation, cleaning and hygiene drive at Chambakkara Market and its vicinity, she said. “The students took part in the drive enthusiastically and cleaned the entire Chambakkara Market. After cleaning the market, the students decorated the place with motifs, painted the walls and also planted saplings,” she added.

The students and residents then named the area ‘Asha Theeram’. “It was thought that the name will play an important role in spreading an important message to the society. We wanted people to know that if each one of us decides to keep their surroundings clean, the area will be transformed into a paradise,” said the vice principal, who spearheaded the mission.

Besides carrying out the cleaning drive, the campaign also saw students making the general public aware of the importance of sanitation and hygiene. “They gave valuable inputs and tips to the general public,” she said. The local residents were very appreciative of the drive undertaken by the students, she added. “They assured us that they will maintain the cleanliness of the area and arrange get-togetherness in the cleaned area,” said the vice principal.