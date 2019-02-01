Taking to the ramp to fight the big C

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Everything was different about the fashion show organised by Aster Medcity in association with the NSS unit of St Teresa's College on Friday. The fashion show aptly titled 'Kinitra', which means warrior, saw seven cancer survivors walking the ramp to highlight how an independent, determined, and persevering nature goes a long way in triumphing over the life-threatening disease.

According to Priya Rose, the stylist and choreographer of Kinitra, the show wasn't a mere catwalk. "It was designed to tell the various stages in a girl's life. The seven ladies represent the seven phases like the nurtured seed, the sprout, the bud, the new leaf of life, beginning of the blossom, the bloom times and the flora aura," she said.

"A woman plays multiple roles in her life. She is a daughter, sister, a wife and a mother. And, the one thing which sets her apart is here capability to take all these changes in the stride," she said. According to Priya, it was decided to make pink the common colour for the show. "We wanted to show that just like a woman meets all the challenges in her life head-on, she should also take cancer by the horn. A positive attitude and perseverance will help them beat it. My mother is an example," she said.

Priya's mother Shirley Santhosh is a cancer survivor. "I have been in remission for the past six months," said Shirley who finds cloistering oneself once diagnosed is not a solution when it comes to beating cancer.

"I decided to go about my life as usual. In fact, I had a blast with my daughter. Even when my hair started falling and I went bald, I didn't hide away from the public eye," she said. Instead, Shirley, who had breast cancer, used to go out very often, attend functions and help out her daughter."We got a lot of us time. I used to wear a scarf to cover my head just for the sake of the strangers.

I didn't want them to feel uncomfortable," she said. According to her, the best way to beat cancer is to accept that you have it once you are diagnosed. "Acceptance is the first step and treatment comes next. I would suggest following a single treatment plan. Like if you are taking allopathic medicines then you have to continue to do so and never deviate or try alternative medicines in between," she said.

Experimenting is not good, she added. "Also, try to clear any doubts if you come across a lump or have other symptoms that might indicate you have cancer. Don't be in denial and seek treatment as early as possible," she said. According to Suja Nair, secretary, Canserve Society, creating awareness alone doesn't work. "We realised that many people can't even afford the treatment. So decided to help out such patients," she said.