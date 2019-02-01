Home Cities Kochi

Watch what you feed and eat

The Food Safety Commissioner has set March 31 as the deadline for submitting the license and registration applications.

Published: 01st February 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The food poisoning incident that claimed the lives of 13 devotees at a temple in Karnataka in December 2018 has prompted the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to issue a directive to all the states to be vigilant.  Acting on the directive, the District Collector has called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss steps needed to prevent such incidents from happening in the district, where thousands frequent on daily basis to various religious institutions. 

The Food Safety Commissioner has set March 31 as the deadline for submitting the license and registration applications. According to D Sivakumar, Assistant Food Safety Officer, the order had been passed by the FSSAI last year itself. "But, it was not taken seriously. The Karnataka temple incident has brought to light the importance of monitoring the food being prepared and distributed at various religious institutions," he said. 

"The rules governing the food business operators (FBS) are applicable to temples, churches and mosques when it comes to preparing and distributing food as an offering," he said.According to FSSAI rules, food business operators (FBO) are  defined as any undertaking, whether private or public, for profit or not, carrying out any of the activities related to any stage of manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution of food, imports and including food services, sale of  food, or food ingredients. 

"They have a multitude of roles and responsibilities toward achieving food safety in their business. The aravana production in Sabarimala was recently brought under the ambit of this rule. At present, the enterprise is a licensed one. The same thing has happened in the case of the Attukal annadanam. The residents' associations who undertake annadanam have registered themselves with the Food Safety Department. Around 1,000 licenses have been issued for this purpose," he said. 

The point behind the exercise is to have a person responsible for maintaining the quality of the food being distributed, he added. "The entire process is a voluntary one. Nobody is being compelled by the department. But, it would be better to be safe than sorry," he said. 

According to him, a food business operator who has an annual turnover of I12 lakh and above has to procure a license. While those with a turnover below I12 lakh need to register themselves.
"The aim is to set in place a fail-safe mechanism. If a person is made responsible for maintaining the quality of the food being prepared, then we can be assured that the set parameters are achieved," he said.

FSSAI Rules
According to FSSAI rules, food business operators are  defined as any undertaking, whether private or public, for profit or not, carrying out any of the activities related to any stage of manufacture, processing, 
packaging, storage, transportation, distribution of food, imports and including food services and sale of  food

Deadline for application
The Food Safety Commissioner has set March 31 as the deadline for submitting the license 
and registration applications 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp