Witcher 3 and the RPG universe

Published: 01st February 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been four years since the game released, but if you haven’t played it yet and are anticipating a Game of Thrones hangover this summer — this game might be the best way to help you get over the sadness of a show coming to an end. The Witcher series was originally a book of short stories about a fantastical medieval universe filled with monsters.

Transformed into an RPG, the entire universe of the game could provide you with more hours of fun that three TV shows put together. Here are a few reasons why you should pick this RPG over spending a few more hours on the decade-old Age of Empires 3 for getting some medieval nostalgia.

Geralt of Rivia: With the caveat that the game is not for children, the developers have used the full freedom to carefully construct the white-haired Witcher and his several friends and enemies in the dark lands of the Northern realm. RPGs in general are said to have graphics a little ‘downgraded’, but I found the vast open world quite colourful with its unique components. The soundtrack (which I listen to independent of the game), transforms the tiny events into memories — quite like how they were in the Ocarina of Time.

Monster Hunting: The combat can be confusing initially, with the various combos possible using the weird hand action for magical shields and explosions — but once you get the hang of it, you’ll realise that there’s nothing else more fun than fighting monsters with those satisfying sound-effects. 

Near Infinite Sidequests: Side Quests supercede the main storyline, there are no loot crates, DLCs are released regularly  (and reputedly worth the time) and the side games (Blood and Wine expansions) which aren’t bad. It’s almost impossible to see consensus amongst all those who’ve played the game, but for this game — you’d have to clear out your schedule for the next month to enjoy the experience.

Although this week brought the news that PUBG mobile is releasing zombie mode this week (and that the game is now nationally recognised),  Andrezj Sapkowski’s universe has successfully kept me away from the daily dose of my preferred online game.

