44,288 first-time voters from Ernakulam district for Lok Sabha polls

As many as 44,288 voters from Ernakulam will get the opportunity to exercise their voting franchise for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

KOCHI:  As many as 44,288 voters from Ernakulam will get the opportunity to exercise their voting franchise for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

As per the voters’ list  the new voters from the district include 22,747 women and 21,536 men. In total, there are 24,10,388 voters in the district, including 12,20,604 women and 11,89,774 men voters. 

The voters’ list has been prepared on the basis of the Assembly constituencies in the district. The district has 14 such constituencies. The Piravom constituency has the highest number of voters at 1,94,101 as on January 1, while the Ernakulam constituency has the lowest number of voters at 1,47,745.

Third gender

Despite having a substantial population in the district, only a few members of the transgender community came forward to get themselves registered as voters. In all, 10 members have been registered to vote in the entire district 

