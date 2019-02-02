Home Cities Kochi

Contempt proceedings against Ernakulam District Collector for not complying with HC order

Kerala High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against the Ernakulam District Collector for not complying with its order in a land case.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:26 AM

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against the Ernakulam District Collector for not complying with its order in a land case.

The court issued the order on a contempt case filed by Rajashree Suresh of Kadavanthra.

The petitioner owns a property which was originally a paddy field but converted to a dry land prior to the introduction of Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.

The court had directed the Collector to pass an order granting permission to use her property for other purposes. But the Collector did not comply with the order.

