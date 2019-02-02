Jacobite Church Catholicos decides to quit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Under pressure from his flock for the deplorable financial condition of the Church, Catholicos Baselious Thomas I, the head of the Jacobite Syrian Church in Kerala, has yet again announced his decision to relinquish his duties.

His decision was announced at the diocese regional meeting in Perumbavoor a day after the Church’s working committee meeting held on Wednesday.

Sources said during his speech, the Catholicos said cooperating with the present working committee members had become very difficult for him.

Sources said the formal procedure for his abdication, involving a letter of resignation addressed to the Patriarch of Antioch, was yet to be initiated.