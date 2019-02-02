Major WhatsApp-based drive results in cancellation of Licences of 34 private bus crew in Kochi 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major WhatsApp-based drive conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) here on Friday, to ensure compliance with the HC order making passengers doors mandatory for private buses plying in city limits, resulted in the cancellation of licences of 18 bus drivers and 16 conductors.

The department had to resort to the new tactic since under existing laws, MVD officers are barred from inspecting vehicles on the move as it holds up the other motorists.

In a bid to catch the bus crew red-handed, the MVD squad split into two teams. While the first team clicked the image of the bus which flouted the rule and WhatsApp-ed it, the second team stationed at the bus stand initiated the follow-up action.

“It is not possible to take action though they have been operating schedules in brazen defiance of the HC order. So we needed to catch them with hard evidence. Since we conducted a Kaloor-based operation, the team deputed at Kacheripady clicked the image and WhatsApp-ed it to the second team. When the bus reached Kaloor stand, we initiated action with the help of the image. The bus crew tried to hoodwink the department by closing the door as the vehicle approached the bus station and Friday’s operation was meant to put an end to it,” said an MVD officer.

RTO Joy P Jose told Express, action against private buses in the city will continue in the coming days as well.

“ We have already suspended the fitness certificate of private buses for non- compliance. Even after show-cause notices were issued, the situation remains unchanged. Hence, the drive will continue until the bus operators fall in line,” he said.