Public to get stake in new Greater Cochin Development Authority township

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Realising land acquisition will be a key challenge in implementing infrastructure projects in Kerala, the state government will try to ensure people’s participation in the Amaravati model township planned for Kochi suburbs.

The proposal was included in the state budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) authorities, who have submitted the proposal to the state government, said they are very much aware of the hurdles ahead of them in connection with land acquisition.

“Considering the difficulty in acquiring land, we had recommended a model in which those people who’ll surrender land for the project will be given stake in it,” GCDA chairman V Saleem told Express.

GCDA township: Govt-level discussions to be held soon

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairman V Saleem said discussions at the government level will be held soon about the new township.“As per the government’s instructions, we’ll look to float a tender to identify a global agency to draft a master plan for the project. Based on it, the areas will be earmarked, potential areas of investment identified and project estimate prepared,” he said. 

The township will cover Kochi’s suburbs including Aluva, Angamaly and Perumbavoor. 
Before submitting the proposal, the GCDA team, led by its chairman, had visited the project site for the Amaravati township proposed by Andhra Pradesh Government. Amaravati’s core city area is being built over 217 sq km. A total of 58,000-acre land is required and the Andhra Government has already acquired 33,000 acres.

At a glance
A tender to be floated soon to identify a global agency to draft a master plan for the project
Comments

