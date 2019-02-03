Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Port records highest-ever cargo handling performance

The Cochin Port handled 2.857 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in January 2019, which is the highest-ever monthly cargo handled at the port.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cochin Port handled 2.857 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in January 2019, which is the highest-ever monthly cargo handled at the port. The previous highest was 2.825 MMT, achieved in January 2018.

The cumulative handling of cargo during April 2018 to January 2019 is 26.148 MMT, which is 8 per cent higher than the cargo handled during April 2017 to January 2018, a release said here.

The ICTT at Cochin Port handled 55,953 TEUs in January 2019, which is the highest-ever monthly container handling at the port. The previous highest was 52,476 TEUs achieved in March 2018. The cumulative number of containers handled during April 2018 to January 2019 is 482,880 TEUs which is 5.11% higher than the containers handled during April 2017 to January 2018.

The Container Freight Station of Cochin Port Trust handled 391 TEUs in January 2019, which is 13.66% higher than the containers handled during January 2018. 

The cumulative number of containers handled at Port CFS during April 2018 to January 2019 is 3662 TEUs which is 0.11% higher than the containers handled during April 2017 to January 2018. 

The Cochin Port continues to be the most sought-after destination for international cruise liners. Eight cruise vessels called at the Port during January alone. 

