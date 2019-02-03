Home Cities Kochi

Cusat proposes new schools and study centres in its budget

KOCHI: The Syndicate of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday decided to start new schools and six research cum study centres in the next financial year. 

The School of Integrated M.Sc and School of Vocational Studies and Skill Development will be operational next financial year. The six research/study centres are Centre for Comparative Literature (Hindi dept.);  Centre for extension activities in Marine Science

(School of Marine Sciences); Centre for Industrial Research Development and Society Engagement (School of Engineering); Centre for Alternative Finance under the faculty of social sciences; Centre for Accounting and Finance (School of Management Studies) and Centre for Library Technology and Information Science (University Library) besides a microwave-based drying and disinfecting processing unit attached to the Department of Electronics are the new additions. 

The schools are intended for streamlining the ongoing integrated M.Sc courses in Science, the one proposed in Bioscience under School of Marine Sciences and the various vocational courses of the University. A new master’s programme in Library and Information science is also on the anvil under the newly formed Centre for Library Technology and Information Science.

The Budget proposed by Syndicate Member N Chandramohanakumar, and approved by the Syndicate envisages an enhancement of University Junior Research Fellowship from Rs 12,500 to Rs 20,000 and University Senior Research Fellowship from Rs 15,000 to Rs 22,500. 

CUSAT central budget shows a total (inclusive of the non-plan, including govt. grant) of Rs 202.38 crores on the receipt side and Rs 202.82 crores on the expenditure side and a total plan fund of Rs 121 crores on the receipt side and Rs 40 crores on the expenditure side, thus totalling the budget provisions to 323.42 crore as receipt and 286.03 crores as expenditure, showing a surplus of Rs 37.40 crores. In the self-financing sector, the budget proposes Rs 65.35 crores as receipt and Rs 58.37 crores as expenditure thus arriving at a surplus figure of Rs 6.46 crores.

