DDC meeting directs food safety officer to take action against distribution of stale meat

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily against the Food Safety officer who assumed a lethargic attitude in taking action against the hotel which distributed ‘tsunami meat’, the District Development Committee meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday directed the officer to take immediate measures against the hotel owner. 

The DDC, chaired by the District Collector, opined it has been nearly a month after the incident took place at Kakkanad but the food safety officer failed to initiate any stringent action in this regard. “It is a serious issue and action has to be taken with immediate effect,” the meeting observed.
However, the Food Safety officer said, the owner of the hotel didn’t reply to the notice served regarding the seizure of tsunami meat on December 25.

“As per the Food Safety Act, a notice has been issued to the hotel owner. The procedures have been followed but he didn’t reply to the show cause notice,” said the officer.Meanwhile, the District Collector also directed the officers to expedite the renovation of the Kayarad Government School at Moovattupuzha which was destroyed in the flood. MLA Eldho Abraham brought the issue before the DDC.

The Collector asked to take immediate measures for the development of Moovattupuzha General Hospital. He also asked to take steps to widen the Moovattupuzha Koothattukulam MC road. 
While Roji M John MLA asked to speed up the replacement of pump sets at the Neeleswaram, Kottamam irrigation stations which were damaged in the flood. 

