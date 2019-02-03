Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Police pitch for Commissionerates in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

Police officers said the IAS officers were against sanctioning magisterial powers to the Commissionerates. 
 

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will have metropolitan police commissionerate system as the government has begun a discussion on the powers to be given to police commissionerates. 

According to senior government officers, the most contentious issue between IAS officers and the IPS officers was on the powers that will go to the Commissionerate including the powers of the executive magistrate which is now with the respective district collectors.

Though the proposal for the metropolitan police commissionerate system has been under consideration of the successive state governments, strong opposition from IAS officers has been a stumbling block. Kerala Police pitched for the commissionerate system when State Police Chief Loknath Behera again took it up with the state government in August 2018. “The proposal is still under active consideration of the state government. Once the state government finalises the powers for the Commissionerates, police will be able to roll out the commissionerate system in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” said State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Already, certain changes have been made in the ranks of the officers to the post of city police chief in Kochi. Earlier, an officer in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) was posted as city police chief, But now, officers in the rank of Inspector General (IG) will only be considered for the post. As per latest reports, IG Vijay Sakhare is being considered for the post of Kochi city police chief after the present police chief M P Dhinesh was transferred and posted as Managing Director of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Police officers said the IAS officers were against sanctioning magisterial powers to the Commissionerates. 
Senior police officers are of the opinion that the commissionerate system was a must because of the complex law and order situation and increase in a number of crimes.

“Both the cities – Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram-- have been expanding rapidly and the existing policing system is not adequate.

“Once both the cities have Commissionerates, the Central find allocation will go up and the cities will have a better-policing facility,” the officers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp