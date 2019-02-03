Kerala Police pitch for Commissionerates in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will have metropolitan police commissionerate system as the government has begun a discussion on the powers to be given to police commissionerates.

According to senior government officers, the most contentious issue between IAS officers and the IPS officers was on the powers that will go to the Commissionerate including the powers of the executive magistrate which is now with the respective district collectors.

Though the proposal for the metropolitan police commissionerate system has been under consideration of the successive state governments, strong opposition from IAS officers has been a stumbling block. Kerala Police pitched for the commissionerate system when State Police Chief Loknath Behera again took it up with the state government in August 2018. “The proposal is still under active consideration of the state government. Once the state government finalises the powers for the Commissionerates, police will be able to roll out the commissionerate system in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” said State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Already, certain changes have been made in the ranks of the officers to the post of city police chief in Kochi. Earlier, an officer in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) was posted as city police chief, But now, officers in the rank of Inspector General (IG) will only be considered for the post. As per latest reports, IG Vijay Sakhare is being considered for the post of Kochi city police chief after the present police chief M P Dhinesh was transferred and posted as Managing Director of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Police officers said the IAS officers were against sanctioning magisterial powers to the Commissionerates.

Senior police officers are of the opinion that the commissionerate system was a must because of the complex law and order situation and increase in a number of crimes.

“Both the cities – Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram-- have been expanding rapidly and the existing policing system is not adequate.

“Once both the cities have Commissionerates, the Central find allocation will go up and the cities will have a better-policing facility,” the officers said.