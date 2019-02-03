Home Cities Kochi

Kochi again turning out to be a hotbed for criminals

Police officers claim the crime rates showed a dip in 2018 due to the effective enforcement by the police and there was no significant rise in crimes, except a few sporadic incidents.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a hiatus, it seems Kochi is turning to be a hotbed of kidnappers and drug peddlers. A recent incident, in which a two-member gang attempted to kidnap a youngster in his own car and when it was foiled by a police team, they fatally ran over a two-wheeler rider at Panampilly Nagar, is a stark reminder of this reality. 

Thomas, 59, of Kumbalangi, succumbed to injuries at a city hospital on Wednesday around 1 am. The accused Luther Ben, 30, and John Paul aka Dany, 33, both from Fort Kochi, who had fled the scene, were picked by a team of South Police from their hideout on Wednesday. Officers said both the accused were habitual offenders with several cases registered against them, including murder attempts, ganja peddling, vehicle theft, and chitty fraud, in various police stations.

Earlier, the City Police launched a special drive against the goons in the city. The recent incidents cite that the quotation gangs are back. The shooting episode at the beauty parlour run by actress Leena Maria Paul also had some alleged ‘underworld’ links. 

Police officers claim the crime rates showed a dip in 2018 due to the effective enforcement by the police and there was no significant rise in crimes, except a few sporadic incidents.

While there were ten cases of abduction of women in 2017, it was nine in 2018. According to the figures, 26 cases of kidnapping and abduction were reported in 2018. 

“There is rise only in drug peddling cases. In order to curtail the ganja menace the patrolling by the shadow police team has been intensified,” said an officer.

As per the figures, the cases related to drug peddling witnessed about double-fold spurt in the last year.

2,779 cases were registered under the NDPS Act against 1,673 in 2017. Nine cases reported under the Arms Act against five in 2017 while three cases under the Explosive and Explosive Substance Act were reported against the one in the previous year.

Meanwhile, there were no cases of immoral traffic in the city limits in 2018.

Meanwhile, there is a rise in robbery and burglary cases. 61 cases of robbery registered in 2018 against 31 cases. 93 burglary cases were registered against 61 cases in the previous year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp