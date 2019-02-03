Kochi again turning out to be a hotbed for criminals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a hiatus, it seems Kochi is turning to be a hotbed of kidnappers and drug peddlers. A recent incident, in which a two-member gang attempted to kidnap a youngster in his own car and when it was foiled by a police team, they fatally ran over a two-wheeler rider at Panampilly Nagar, is a stark reminder of this reality.

Thomas, 59, of Kumbalangi, succumbed to injuries at a city hospital on Wednesday around 1 am. The accused Luther Ben, 30, and John Paul aka Dany, 33, both from Fort Kochi, who had fled the scene, were picked by a team of South Police from their hideout on Wednesday. Officers said both the accused were habitual offenders with several cases registered against them, including murder attempts, ganja peddling, vehicle theft, and chitty fraud, in various police stations.

Earlier, the City Police launched a special drive against the goons in the city. The recent incidents cite that the quotation gangs are back. The shooting episode at the beauty parlour run by actress Leena Maria Paul also had some alleged ‘underworld’ links.

Police officers claim the crime rates showed a dip in 2018 due to the effective enforcement by the police and there was no significant rise in crimes, except a few sporadic incidents.

While there were ten cases of abduction of women in 2017, it was nine in 2018. According to the figures, 26 cases of kidnapping and abduction were reported in 2018.

“There is rise only in drug peddling cases. In order to curtail the ganja menace the patrolling by the shadow police team has been intensified,” said an officer.

As per the figures, the cases related to drug peddling witnessed about double-fold spurt in the last year.

2,779 cases were registered under the NDPS Act against 1,673 in 2017. Nine cases reported under the Arms Act against five in 2017 while three cases under the Explosive and Explosive Substance Act were reported against the one in the previous year.

Meanwhile, there were no cases of immoral traffic in the city limits in 2018.

Meanwhile, there is a rise in robbery and burglary cases. 61 cases of robbery registered in 2018 against 31 cases. 93 burglary cases were registered against 61 cases in the previous year.