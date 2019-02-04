Home Cities Kochi

Pen: A life story packed in love

There will be a corner in our heart which always longs to go back to the year-old memories and relive it with the same freshness.

Published: 04th February 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:14 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There will be a corner in our heart which always longs to go back to the year-old memories and relive it with the same freshness. Love towards our mothers will be like that. Although men meet many other females throughout their life, affection towards them will always differ. This difference in thoughts and approach was vividly narrated in ‘Pen’ - the 12-minute-long short film which has already garnered around 40,000 views within a week of the launch. 

‘Pen’ narrates the story of Rizwan Muhammed, a spoiled student who undergoes a transformation: From a young schoolboy who always held a tendency to steal to a responsible human being eventually attaining life success. Behind the metamorphosis, his mother remains a constant presence with her support. 
The short film, scripted and directed by Ananthan Unnikrishnan, was made on the basis of the story written by Saurav Suryaprabha. Interestingly, the flick was shot at Kumaranalloor Devi Vilasam school, Kottayam, and the majority of the cast were scouted from the school itself.  

Rizal Ahamed and Smrithy Harikumar don the main roles of Rizwan and Nandana respectively. Rahul M Nair. Shilpa Mariam Anil, Beena, Jayasree, Sreekala, Shanker, Harikrishnan, Ajayan and Sagar Mangattu are the rest of the cast. 

The film, produced by Sreejith Satyanathan under the banner of AK Motion Pictures and Black Reel Studio, is also a musical treat to viewers. The songs - composed by Amal A Kumar and Deepak Nair. Lyrics - were penned by Balamukundan Murali in Malayalam and Shinu D James in Tamil. The background score has also excelled in conveying the mood. Five singers - Devidas Balachandran, Suraj C Mathew, Sreejith, Bharath Sajikumar and Revathy Vembanickal - has enriched the venture with their voice.


Watch the short film here: https://youtu.be/YwDZMgIImSg

