CMFRI gives you a chance to get to know the treasures of the sea

KOCHI: As part of its 72nd Foundation Day, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will open its doors to students and the public to give them a rare privilege of getting the ringside view of the marine splendours.

On Tuesday, visitors can behold precious pearls from the deep sea and the process of extracting it from farmed pearl oysters along with many more wonders of the oceanic world.

The exhibition will also offer a display of diverse aquatic species in the sea and a platform to understand the latest developments in marine research. The National Marine Biodiversity Museum, which is rich with collection from a wide spectrum of niches ranging from estuaries to coastal and deeper waters of the Indian seas, various laboratories, newly-designed marine research aquarium, hatcheries and other facilities in the CMFRI will be open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm.

The largest fish – whale shark – horseshoe crab, sea snakes, sea birds, pearl oyster, sea cow, dolphins and sharks at the CMFRI Museum will attract visitors. The Antarctic krill, a favourite food of penguins and blue whales is also available at the Museum. The marine research aquarium showcases different marine ornamental varieties including batfish and lionfish, etc.

Those curious to understand the latest research developments in marine fisheries may visit various laboratories related to bioprospecting, ocean acidification, fishery biology, environmental research, climate change, cell culture, etc.

The fish ageing laboratory is likely to attract marine enthusiasts to uncover the secrets behind the estimation of fish age which is a revolutionary step in marine fisheries research.

Visitors can also acquire knowledge in the area of developing medicines from marine organisms for various diseases. Among the research facilities of the CMFRI, the scanning electron microscope that produces images of a sample in higher resolution that is 10-lakh fold is expected to draw the attention of the visitors.

Models of innovative technologies in integrated farming such as the Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) and aquaponics along with that of cage fish farming, ornamental fish farming will be demonstrated on the occasion.

Programmes creating awareness on marine pollution and dangers of dumping plastic wastes into water ecosystem will also be offered to the public.

A Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI says the aim of the programme is to sensitise the people about the conservation of the marine biodiversity and to provide an insight into the research activities being transpired in the sector.