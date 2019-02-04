Home Cities Kochi

CMFRI gives you a chance to get to know the treasures of the sea

On Tuesday, visitors can behold precious pearls from the deep sea and the process of extracting it from farmed pearl oysters along with many more wonders of the oceanic world. 

Published: 04th February 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its 72nd Foundation Day, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will open its doors to students and the public to give them a rare privilege of getting the ringside view of the marine splendours.

On Tuesday, visitors can behold precious pearls from the deep sea and the process of extracting it from farmed pearl oysters along with many more wonders of the oceanic world. 

The exhibition will also offer a display of diverse aquatic species in the sea and a platform to understand the latest developments in marine research. The National Marine Biodiversity Museum, which is rich with collection from a wide spectrum of niches ranging from estuaries to coastal and deeper waters of the Indian seas, various laboratories, newly-designed marine research aquarium, hatcheries and other facilities in the CMFRI will be open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm.

The largest fish –  whale shark – horseshoe crab, sea snakes, sea birds, pearl oyster, sea cow, dolphins and sharks at the CMFRI Museum will attract visitors. The Antarctic krill, a favourite food of penguins and blue whales is also available at the Museum. The marine research aquarium showcases different marine ornamental varieties including batfish and lionfish, etc.

Those curious to understand the latest research developments in marine fisheries may visit various laboratories related to bioprospecting, ocean acidification, fishery biology, environmental research, climate change, cell culture, etc. 

The fish ageing laboratory is likely to attract marine enthusiasts to uncover the secrets behind the estimation of fish age which is a revolutionary step in marine fisheries research.  

Visitors can also acquire knowledge in the area of developing medicines from marine organisms for various diseases. Among the research facilities of the CMFRI, the scanning electron microscope that produces images of a sample in higher resolution that is 10-lakh fold is expected to draw the attention of the visitors. 

Models of innovative technologies in integrated farming such as the Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) and aquaponics along with that of cage fish farming, ornamental fish farming will be demonstrated on the occasion.

Programmes creating awareness on marine pollution and dangers of dumping plastic wastes into water ecosystem will also be offered to the public.

A Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI says the aim of the programme is to sensitise the people about the conservation of the marine biodiversity and to provide an insight into the research activities being transpired in the sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute CMFRI 72nd Foundation Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp