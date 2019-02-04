‘Material Recycling is the need of industry’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the proper recycling of scrap materials in India, the earliest implementation of ‘Material Recycling Policy’ is the need of the industry, said experts at the 6th edition of the International Indian Material Recycling Conference which began on Sunday.

Surendra Patawari, chairman, Gemini Group said there was a serious need to formulate a separate Ministry for Waste and Resources in India. More than 1,200 delegates of which 350 are from more than 40 countries were present.

It dwelt upon the ‘Role of Recycling Policy in India’s Circular Economy’, focusing on various challenging issues and the solutions to ensure the survival of the recycling sector. The president of Material Recycling Association of India Sanjay Mehta emphasised the importance of better recycling practices and the upcoming impact of policy and its execution.