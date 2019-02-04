Home Cities Kochi

‘Neglecting nature leads to current disasters’

He was addressing the members of the Kerala Management Association on the topic 'Alternate Energy- What, Why, How' on Sunday. 

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K P Vijayakumar, Emeritus Professor, Department of Physics, Cusat, stated the recent floods that devastated Kerala were a result of neglecting nature and that the malpractices resulting in pollution can be directly linked to climate change and global warming. He was addressing the members of the Kerala Management Association on the topic ‘Alternate Energy- What, Why, How’ on Sunday. 

Vijayakumar said man-made global issues such as deforestation, garbage dumping and uncontrolled e-waste have caused the global climate to increase from 14 degrees to 16 degrees over a period of a decade. He stressed such a change in temperature is critically dangerous and is causing the melting of icecaps. It has been proven that an average of 17.3 per cent of ice from the polar regions melts into the sea every decade. This, in turn, causes desalination of the world’s water bodies resulting in extreme changes in the existing eco-systems.

Given the situation, man should not still depend on burning fossil fuels to meet the growing energy needs of the world. The speaker also spoke of innovative methods of cleaner and greener methods to harvest energy such as Ocean Tide and Geo-Thermal. During the discussion time after the lecture, the initiatives of the government of Kerala to install solar cells free of cost to houses with concrete roofs across the state received a lot of appreciation from the members.

