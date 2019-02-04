Home Cities Kochi

Seeking a booster in e-vehicles

At a time when e-vehicles are making a significant impact, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's announcement of 50 per cent deduction on registration charges for electric vehicles has been widely welcomed.

Published: 04th February 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when e-vehicles are making a significant impact, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's announcement of 50 per cent deduction on registration charges for electric vehicles has been widely welcomed. However, not without apprehensions. 

According to the  Kerala Electric Vehicle Dealers Association (KEVDA), while the decision is an encouraging one, the move won't make much of an impact in the e-vehicle sector. 

"As of now, the registration charge for an electric auto is Rs 3,200. Deducting it by half is not going to make a huge difference. Our real issue is the unavailability of batteries. While lithium batteries have just made an entry to Kerala market, its viability isn't assured as lithium is not very heat resistant. Besides, there are just two dealers in Kerala who sell Exide batteries for electric vehicles," said Georgekutty Kariyanappally, president, Kerala Electrical Vehicle Dealers  Association.

As per the dealers, if the government wants to popularise e-vehicles in the public transport sector, the most important thing is to ensure the supply of batteries or charging stations in at least the three major cities of Kerala. "With the success of electric buses on the Sabarimala route, it has been proved that electric vehicles can be the best mode of public transport. An electric auto needs five units of electricity which costs just `25 to run 70-80 km. This can be a very green and economic model if the government is ready to arrange the infrastructure," said Georgekutty.

KEVDA has also decided to meet this week to discuss the government's EV policy. "As of now, there are eight dealers in Kerala. We are holding our meeting this time in Kollam and will bring these issues to the notice of the authorities," he added.

Little support from banks

According to KEVDA, the majority of banks are hesitant to give loans for purchasing electric vehicles. "Except for Punjab National Bank, most nationalised banks are hesitant to provide loans.  If the common man should find e-vehicles a feasible option, loan facilities should be available at District Cooperative Banks or scheduled banks. Our only hope these days is the ESAF Bank," said the KEVDA president.
The organisation is also planning to popularise e-vehicle among women as a tool for self-employment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KEVDA Thomas Isaac e-vehicles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp