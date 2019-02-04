Home Cities Kochi

Toll collection begins at Container Road

The police arrested 10 container lorry workers after an argument between the group of protesting lorry workers and toll collectors flared up.

Published: 04th February 2019 03:30 AM

Police arrest members of the Container Monitoring Committee following the protest against toll collection at the Ponnarimangalam toll Plaza |Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid protests, the collection of user fee or toll began at the Ponnarimangalam plaza on the Container Road on Sunday, when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started to collect the fees from commercial vehicles like container lorries.

The police arrested 10 container lorry workers after an argument between the group of protesting lorry workers and toll collectors flared up. “The Container Monitoring Committee has decided to continue with the protest till the officials stop their unilateral approach towards the issue. We will boycott the toll road hereafter. Till the authorities figure out a solution through discussions, the workers will not ply the containers anymore,” said Charles George, convenor, Container Monitoring Committee (CMC).

CMC raised the exclusion of container trucks from toll and facilitating free parking space as their major demands. More than 2,000 container lorries joined the protest, resulting in complete disarray in the activities of International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam.

“The toll charges were fixed without any discussions with the container lorry owners or workers. Shifting container lorries which carry the consignments to and fro from the yard will have to pay `375 for the return journey. It will incur an expense of around `1,500 per day. The promise made by Port Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally to ensure dedicated parking space for containers is yet to materialise,” said Charles.

The committee will organise a protest march to the toll plaza at 11 am on Monday. On the other hand, the police have clarified the situation at the plaza is under control. “Though the protest is going on, toll collection on commercial vehicles has smoothly restarted. But the less number of trailers due to the protest has affected the container transportation. Our officers are patrolling the site and are fully prepared to confront any sort of protest,” said the ASI of Mulavukad police station.  

Earlier, the meeting convened by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Saturday to discuss the issue witnessed heated arguments. As the representatives’ request to postpone the till the completion of Mulavukad approach road work was rejected, they walked out from the meeting.

