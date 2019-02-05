Home Cities Kochi

Child-friendly initiative catches on at Ernakulam North Police Station

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Winnie the Poo adorn the walls that, till recently, wore a dreaded look. Balloons and flowery plants light up the rooms.

Published: 05th February 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

The walls of Ernakulam North Police Station adorned with cartoon characters as part of turning the station child-friendly  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Winnie the Poo adorn the walls that, till recently, wore a dreaded look. Balloons and flowery plants light up the rooms. The Ernakulam North Police Station today sports a warm look, thanks to the initiative to make police stations more accessible to children. Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakare declared the station as a child-friendly police station on Monday. As part of the project, the station also houses an AC gymnasium, space for yoga training, table tennis, carroms and chess. 

"Changing the 'typical' police atmosphere was the main motive behind the endeavour. We want to change the 'adults-only-area' tag and make stations a public-friendly one. The facility, open for everyone, will be useful for women and children," said a Police Officer. 

The facilities include the service of a dedicated counsellor to look into the issues of children. "A team headed by Child Welfare Committee chairman, doctors and counsellors will manage the sundry cases according to the need. Apart from that, a yoga trainer will be available," he said. The gymnasium will be accessible to police officers, their familial members and ministerial staff. The facility also has a dedicated space to cater to the needs of infants. Preparatory works of the fully government-funded project began two months ago. 

TAGS
Donald Duck Ernakulam North Police Station Winnie the Poo

Comments

