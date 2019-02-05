Forum flays guidelines issued by Syro- Malabar Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forum for Justice and Peace (FORUM), a religious collective, on Monday, has flayed the Syro- Malabar Church’s recent circular restricting the freedom of its priests and nuns. “The Church must announce zero tolerance on crime, especially sexual harassment of children and and vulnerable adults,” it said in a release.

Religious vows are not bonds of slavery as the circular seems to convey, according to the FORUM. Cardinal George Alenchery had last month empowered the Church to take strict disciplinary action against faithful who sought to go public with their personal grievances.