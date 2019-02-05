The ultimate ‘family drama’

Meera Suresh By

KOCHI: In a quaint little town in Kerala lives a middle-class Christian family who has gathered to celebrate a holiday. Their daughter Teena joins them, only to drop a bomb. She has gotten married two years ago and is now getting a divorce. Not something her Ammachi and others can accept.The announcement leaves them all with frayed nerves as divorce is no small deal. But, after much thought, they come up with solutions, each one more absurd than the other.

In his debut-directorial venture, actor Roshan Mathew takes you into the drawing room of this ‘normal family’. The play titled ‘A Very Normal Family’ will be staged in Kochi on Saturday and Sunday at French Toast, Kacheripady.An attempt at dark humour, ‘A Very Normal Family’ was staged at Thiruvananthapuram the other day, to a very warm and enthusiastic crowd.

Taking a peek into the very orthodox family arrangements existing in Kerala, ‘A Very Normal Family’ blends satire and quirky equations to unravel an engaging ‘family drama’. “The core idea can be termed as how we tend to blow an issue out of proportion,” says Roshan.

With an ensemble cast of Kani Kusurthi, Dharsana Rajendran, Rajesh Madhavan, Divya Prabha, Santhy Balachandran, Sanjay Menon, Siddarth Varma and Arun Kurian, the play has a total of eight characters who occupy equal stage time. “There is no protagonist. Every character is significant in their own space,” says Roshan.

An experiment

A constant presence in theatre and an alumnus of National Drama School, Roshan prefers to call his debut venture an experiment, something that fell into place without much of planning. “I always wanted to direct and have been a part of over 37 plays, but this one wasn’t a pre-planned one. An idea just popped up which we shared with Francis Thomas, who scripted the idea into a wonderful play. It all came naturally to us, for we are all into performance art,” says Roshan, who was last seen in Anjali Menon’s ‘Koode’.

The debut staging and the overwhelming reaction it generated has only made Roshan keen on bettering himself.

“It was first staged on a venue where there were other programmes going on simultaneously. So, keeping people hooked was a task in itself but the response was exciting. It’s our first stage play and we are reworking bits and pieces to make it better. I believe there is always room for improvement,” says Roshan.

All his life, Roshan has done plays in Mumbai and Delhi, where theatre has space and a niche audience.

But not in Kerala and Roshan says he struggled to get it off the ground. “Theatre groups still face disparity, especially in Kochi. There are many who come up with quality work, but the quantity still is less. For the same reason, we want the theatre movement to grow strong,” says Roshan.Tickets are available on Book my show.