Trial proceedings of Abhimanyu murder posted to March 28

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial proceedings in the murder of SFI leader M Abhimanyu, who was stabbed to death at Maharaja’s College here in July last, commenced at the Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court on Monday. The court adjourned the case until March 28.

Earlier, the court issued summons to the accused currently out on bail, besides the production warrant to the police for presenting the accused lodged in jail. Following this, all the accused arraigned in the case were present at the court on Monday.