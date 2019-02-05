World Kite goes from India to Turkey 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2004, Sharon Masto of Canada and Rod Milburn of USA made a 2 ½ feet high kite and called it a World Kite. The aim was to spread the qualities of peace, fellowship, friendship and brotherhood.

Ever since, the kite has been flown in different countries, like the US, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands. On the white background, kiters of these countries have put their signatures and drawings.

And the kite has been in India for the past several months. This happened when the Aluva-based award-winning kiter Rajesh Nair went to take part in the 13th Borneo International Kite Festival in October, 2017. While there, he met up with long-time participant Andy Taylor from the UK. Andy said, “Rajesh, I am giving the World Kite to you to fly it in India.”

Rajesh says, “When Andy gave the kite to me, I felt greatly honoured.”Rajesh has flown the kite at various Indian kite festivals. “I covered the maximum number of places and became sentimentally attached to the kite,” says Rajesh, who has signed it and put a theyyam graphic. But now, he has chosen his friend Ferruh Bayasu of Turkey to be the next custodian.

The kite was handed over in the presence of other international kiters and officials of Gujarat Tourism during the 30th International Kite festival held in Ahmedabad last month. Ferruh will fly the kite in his own country before he selects somebody. Eventually, the final destination will be the World Kite Museum at Long Beach, Washington, USA.