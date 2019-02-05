Home Cities Kochi

World Kite goes from India to Turkey 

 In 2004, Sharon Masto of Canada and Rod Milburn of USA made a 2 ½ feet high kite and called it a World Kite.

Published: 05th February 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2004, Sharon Masto of Canada and Rod Milburn of USA made a 2 ½ feet high kite and called it a World Kite. The aim was to spread the qualities of peace, fellowship, friendship and brotherhood.
Ever since, the kite has been flown in different countries, like the US, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands. On the white background, kiters of these countries have put their signatures and drawings.

And the kite has been in India for the past several months. This happened when the Aluva-based award-winning kiter Rajesh Nair went to take part in the 13th Borneo International Kite Festival in October, 2017. While there, he met up with long-time participant Andy Taylor from the UK. Andy said, “Rajesh, I am giving the World Kite to you to fly it in India.”

Rajesh says, “When Andy gave the kite to me, I felt greatly honoured.”Rajesh has flown the kite at various Indian kite festivals. “I covered the maximum number of places and became sentimentally attached to the kite,” says Rajesh, who has signed it and put a theyyam graphic. But now, he has chosen his friend Ferruh Bayasu of Turkey to be the next custodian.

The kite was handed over in the presence of other international kiters and officials of Gujarat Tourism during the 30th International Kite festival held in Ahmedabad last month. Ferruh will fly the kite in his own country before he selects somebody. Eventually,  the final destination will be the World Kite Museum at Long Beach, Washington, USA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharon Masto World Kite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp