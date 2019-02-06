Three injured in road mishap  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a freak mishap, three persons were severely injured when a speeding motorcycle hit a pedestrian on MG Road near Jos Junction on Tuesday night.

According to the police officers, a middle-aged man was crossing the road when the two-wheeler heading to Pallimukku side hit him. Both the rider and the pillion rider were thrown off the vehicle due to the impact of the collision while the pedestrian, who sustained severe injuries on his leg, also collapsed.

The passers-by took the trio to a nearby hospital.