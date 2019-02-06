A rough start to road work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In several places along the Cheranellore village, the survey to widen the NH-66 has started. Survey stones are being placed at various points with Special Deputy Collector P R Prasad personally overseeing the measures. But, things are not upbeat here. Close by, black flags have been placed at various corners with banners reading 'Don't victimise the victims again'.

The government decision to acquire land for the widening of the NH from Edappally to Moothakkunam has the residents up in arms. A black day was organised to mark their dissent and refusal to surrender their land.

Eviction again

Hashim Chennappilly, chairman of the Joint Agitation Forum, points to the barren land where their 'samara pandal' is located.

"The National Highway wing of the PWD had forcefully acquired land, ranging between two to 90 cents, from several families over 30 years ago. However, only a portion of the acquired land has been used to construct a two-lane road. Now, they want to evict the same families who were evicted for the widening of the NH to 30 metres. We demand the government to first take steps to complete the construction of the highway into 30 metres before acquiring more land," he said.

At least 200 families at Cheranellore alone, who had given up their lands and houses 30 years ago for the project, face the threat of eviction again. However, for some six-odd families at Cheranellore and Koonamavu, this is the third time they face the fate.

Jaffer Mangalassery, who lives close to the bypass at Cheranellore, says he was one among the few families who had given away 4.5 cents of land for the development of the NH. After more than a decade, his land was once again acquired for the Container Road Terminal.

"The amount we received was just one-fourth of the original market price. This was not sufficient to buy a new plot to build a house. The price of the property had escalated by then. We moved over to the remaining three cents. When the Container Terminal was proposed, we had to give away another two cents on the other side of the road. Though we have been compensated, we feel cheated," he said.

Clover-leaf flyover plans on hold

The clover-leaf flyover, first of its kind in the state and proposed by the National Highway Authority of India, will be implemented only after the widening procedures of National Highway-66 gets over, said District Collector Y Mohammed Safirulla. However, the project comes with a price as several homes, hospitals and commercial establishments will be acquired. "The project was proposed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in lieu of the elevated highway submitted by people's representatives.

However, in the wake of people's agitations, we have decided to conduct a detailed study on how many families and homes will be evicted. We hope to implement the project as it is the only solution to the traffic woes of Cheranellore which will witness a rapid expansion over the years. The road density of vehicles is expected to increase from 30,846 vehicle per day as per 2017 census to 10,000 vehicles per hour in 2021. With most of the containers opting for the route and the plans to expand the NH-66 into 45 metres, the project is indispensable," said the Collector. However, according to agitators the police and officials with the land acquisition wing had forcefully entered the special school functioning near Koonamavu as part of survey measures.

"The gates are kept always locked. When the survey officials arrived, they were told by school officials to come after school time. However, unheeding to their pleas, the police and LA officials forced open the gates and conducted the survey," said Hashim Chennappilly, chairman of Joint Agitation Forum. Cheranellore panchayat president Sony Cheeku said a joint decision was taken by the panchayat against the government decision to widen the National Highway without allaying the fears of the public. "We have decided to participate along with the agitators as part of the protest," said Sony Cheeku.

Meanwhile, at Madaplathuruthu near Paravoor, the skeletal remains of a bridge which was started to facilitate the widening of NH-66, is a reminder of official apathy. "The work of the bridge was started nearly three decades ago. We have approached the Paravoor MLA about the pending bridge, but the answer has always been elusive," said Rajan, a resident of the area.