A Swedish treat 

Petra-Eleonora Näslund and Susanne Olsson of the Kramfors Dramatiska Theatre in Sweden will be conducting a play called ‘Aurora Borealis’ at the Kerala Museum.

Published: 06th February 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: Petra-Eleonora Näslund and Susanne Olsson of the Kramfors Dramatiska Theatre in Sweden will be conducting a play called ‘Aurora Borealis’ at the Kerala Museum. This is a physical performance with music, dance and mime along with participation by the audience. An actor, a musician and a mime/dancer travel on a long journey to follow the path of light, a light that’s within all of us. This is a play without spoken language, where the text between the pictures is created by the performers and the audience.

Petra runs several theatre groups in Sweden. She has 20 years of experience in working with children in schools and public spaces and her specialisation is in dance, mime and theatre. Susanne is a theatre and art school teacher with 30 years of experience. 

There will be a 35-minute performance at the Kerala Museum on February 10, from 2 pm to 4 pm followed by a one-hour workshop in mime and music.  There are limited seats for the performances and workshops. Call 8129051880 or 0484 2541768. E-mail: info@keralamuseum.org

