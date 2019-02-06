Bank employee jumps off building, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An employee of SBI here ended his life by jumping from the terrace of the 10-storey SBI complex at Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. The deceased is N S Jayan, 51, a native of Puthencruz. An ex-serviceman, Jayan was working as Senior Associate with the bank’s administrative office functioning in the complex.

N S Jayan

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates it to be a case of suicide. However, the reason behind the incident is yet to be known. “Jayan was seen talking to someone over his mobile phone and towards the end of the conversation, he went to the terrace of the building and jumped from there,” said a colleague of the deceased, who requested anonymity.

According to the police, Jayan died on the spot. Ernakulam Central SI Joseph Sajan said the CCTV visuals from the building showed the man proceeding to the terrace from his office. “He put the mobile phone on the floor and removed his shoes before jumping. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident,” he said. Jayan, who is survived by wife and a son, had no family issues.Meanwhile, the bank authorities said since he was working with the administrative office, there was no issue of work pressure for him.