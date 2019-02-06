Home Cities Kochi

Bharat Mata fest set to start on Friday

Chrysalis, an inter-college literary and cultural fest organised by the postgraduate department of English of Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakkara, is all set to kickstart here on Friday. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chrysalis, an inter-college literary and cultural fest organised by the postgraduate department of English of Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakkara, is all set to kickstart here on Friday.

The fourth edition of Chrysalis will feature a number of competitions such as theme show, dance events, mime, debate, painting, writings, hairdo and other spot events. Around 100 colleges from across the state will take part in the competitions.

Chrysalis has been fluttering its wings for the past three years spreading and enkindling love and humaneness across campuses. 

This year, it endorses the theme ‘Ashes to diamonds’ by taking up a ‘plastic bottle challenge’. The proceeds of which were used to help families affected by the recent flood.

The second edition of Chrysalis succeeded in creating a space for celebrating ‘Life’- in all forms and at all levels. The proceeds of the second edition were used to help and serve the residents of Government Juvenile Home for Girls, Kakkanad.

In the third edition, the youth emboldened to root for geriatric and heritage causes by adopting ‘Karunalayam’, a home for aged destitute at Thrikkakkara.

The fourth edition of Chrysalis was flagged off by the municipal planning commissioner Shiny Mathew. As a part of the fest, the Fort Kochi beach was cleaned and made plastic-free by the students in association with Clean Fort Kochi foundation and Couch Surfing.

The plastic challenge was taken up in association with #IChallengePlasticBottle movement initiated by Fr Davis Chirammel Foundation and supported by the Rotary Club of Cochin North.

Bharat Mata fest Chrysalis Bharata Mata College

